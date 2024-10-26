Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Steven Lorentz -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Pontus Holmberg
Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras
Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
Pacioretty will be a game-time decision, but is expected to return after taking part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; he resumed practicing Friday after missing a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Myers is expected to replace Timmins on the third defense pair and make his Toronto debut. ... The Bruins placed Riley Tufte, a forward, on waivers Friday; the move could allow Boston to sign Tyler Johnson to the roster. The 34-year-old forward has been practicing with the Bruins since signing a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) on Aug. 31.