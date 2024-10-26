Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Pontus Holmberg

Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras

Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Pacioretty will be a game-time decision, but is expected to return after taking part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; he resumed practicing Friday after missing a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Myers is expected to replace Timmins on the third defense pair and make his Toronto debut. ... The Bruins placed Riley Tufte, a forward, on waivers Friday; the move could allow Boston to sign Tyler Johnson to the roster. The 34-year-old forward has been practicing with the Bruins since signing a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) on Aug. 31.