Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (29-29-13) at BRUINS (39-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Matias Maccelli -- Bo Groulx -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Michael Pezzetta

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Ekman-Larsson will play after leaving practice early on Monday for an undiscloed reason; Myers was paired with Benoit and Stecher was with McCabe following Ekman-Larsson's exit. ... Jeannot will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed reason; he participated in the Bruins optional morning skate.

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