Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (29-29-13) at BRUINS (39-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Matias Maccelli -- Bo Groulx -- Dakota Joshua
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Michael Pezzetta
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Ekman-Larsson will play after leaving practice early on Monday for an undiscloed reason; Myers was paired with Benoit and Stecher was with McCabe following Ekman-Larsson's exit. ... Jeannot will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed reason; he participated in the Bruins optional morning skate.