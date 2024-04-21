DeBrusk scores twice, Bruins defeat Maple Leafs in Game 1 of East 1st Round

Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves for Boston, which is the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists.

“I really liked our team discipline,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I liked our execution. I liked the emotion we played with. And I thought the physicality of our group was very evident.”

David Kampf scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for Toronto, which is the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic. Forward William Nylander missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

“I thought it started out a pretty good game,” Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews said. “And then just little mistakes, and they’re a very patient team. And obviously [they] executed on the mistakes that we made, so it’s a game of inches. We get a taste of what the series is all about here in this game.”