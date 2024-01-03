Maple Leafs at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-7) at DUCKS (13-23-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Martin Jones

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Max Jones -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ross Johnston, Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Jones made 31 saves at Los Angeles, though Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday he was still considering starting Jones in each game, given the proximity of the two venues. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday after goalie Ilya Samsonov was placed on waivers the day before. … Lundestrom will make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. … Terry, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Dostal will start after Gibson started the previous three games.

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes Jason Zucker to have Player Safety hearing

Zucker to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Coyotes game
Oilers McDavid fifth fastest to 900 points in NHL history

McDavid gets 900th point in style, 'just another number' for Oilers captain
Evgeni Malkin to play in 1,100th game for Pittsburgh Penguins

Malkin has let numbers do talking on road to 1,100 games for Penguins
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Muzz Patrick was boxing champ then Stanley Cup winner

Muzz Patrick was boxing champ before winning Stanley Cup with Rangers
NHL betting odds for January 3, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 3
Pluses, minuses for New Jersey-Washington

Pluses, minuses for Devils-Capitals
NHL On Tap news and notes January 3

NHL On Tap: Nylander tries to stay on roll when Maple Leafs visit Ducks
Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey

Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey
State Your Case: Playoff chances of Devils, Capitals

State Your Case: Playoff chances of Devils, Capitals
Toronto Maple Leafs Los Angeles Kings game recap January 2

Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings
Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks game recap January 2

Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks
Ottawa Senators Vancouver Canucks game recap January 2

Canucks score 5 in 1st in win against Senators
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Florida Panthers Arizona Coyotes game recap January 2

Panthers pull away from Coyotes in 3rd for 5th straight win
NHL fan mailbag for January 3

Mailbag: Bedard’s 2024; strategy for Sabres, Wild, Blues
New York Islanders Colorado Avalanche game recap January 2

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Philadelphia Flyers Edmonton Oilers game recap January 2

McDavid has goal, 4 assists, Oilers defeat Flyers for 6th straight win