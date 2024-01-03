Maple Leafs at Ducks

MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-7) at DUCKS (13-23-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Martin Jones
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Max Jones -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ross Johnston, Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Jones made 31 saves at Los Angeles, though Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday he was still considering starting Jones in each game, given the proximity of the two venues. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday after goalie Ilya Samsonov was placed on waivers the day before. … Lundestrom will make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. … Terry, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Dostal will start after Gibson started the previous three games.