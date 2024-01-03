Maple Leafs at Ducks

MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-7) at DUCKS (13-23-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Martin Jones

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Max Jones -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ross Johnston, Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Jones made 31 saves at Los Angeles, though Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday he was still considering starting Jones in each game, given the proximity of the two venues. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday after goalie Ilya Samsonov was placed on waivers the day before. … Lundestrom will make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. … Terry, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Dostal will start after Gibson started the previous three games.