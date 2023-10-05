Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success

Latest News

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Coach: Sheldon Keefe (fifth season)
 
Last season: 50-21-11, second place in Atlantic Division, lost to Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference Second Round.

3 KEYS

1. Treliving's impact

Brad Treliving was hired as general manager May 31, replacing Kyle Dubas. Toronto reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of Dubas' five seasons but won just one playoff series. Treliving, the GM of the Calgary Flames the previous nine seasons, solidified the future by signing center Auston Matthews to a four-year contract Aug. 25, which begins next season, and coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract Aug. 30. It will be interesting to see if Treliving will be aggressive in adding more to the roster for a playoff push ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

2. Adding muscle to the hustle

The Maple Leafs wanted to add players with grit and sandpaper who could create their own space at playoff time, when real estate on the ice becomes more difficult to find. In Treliving's words, Toronto wanted to add "snot" to its game. Enter forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Ryan Reaves, all free agent forwards who have no shortage of snarl. The hope is their edge is enough to nudge Toronto into the Eastern Conference Final and beyond.

3. Overcoming the past … again

The Maple Leafs removed a huge monkey from their collective backs when they won their first postseason series in 19 years last season, eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. But that momentum disappeared when they lost to the Panthers in five games in the second round. Whatever regular-season success Toronto has, it once again will be judged by what happens in the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The goaltending seems set with Ilya Samsonov as the starter and rookie Joseph Woll pushing for playing time. That being said, keep an eye on veteran Martin Jones, who signed a one-year contract Aug. 9, if either of the other two falter. Jones has 10 seasons of NHL experience and helped the Seattle Kraken reach the playoffs last season. Forwards Bertuzzi, Domi and rookie Matthew Knies are battling for spots on the top two lines, but where does forward prospect Nicholas Robertson fit in after battling injuries the past few seasons?

Most intriguing addition

Domi is the type of player who thrives in the spotlight of a big hockey market. He was exposed to life with the Maple Leafs as a child because of his father, Tie Domi, who played 12 of his 16 NHL seasons with Toronto. Young Max often would hang out in the dressing room with the likes of Curtis Joseph, Darcy Tucker and his godfather, Mats Sundin, even when the media came in. If any player can handle the pressure that goes with being in the hockey fishbowl of Toronto, it's Domi.

Biggest potential surprise

Forward Noah Gregor was signed to a professional tryout contract Sept. 6 and made an impression early in training camp, primarily because of his speed. There's also a physical aspect to his game; he had 97 hits in 57 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. The Maple Leafs think the 25-year-old, who had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) last season, hasn't come close to his ceiling yet and feel the best is yet to come. Don't be surprised if he earns an NHL contract and starts the season with Toronto.

Ready to contribute

Knies signed with the Maple Leafs on April 9, one day after his sophomore season ended with the University of Minnesota, and didn't need long to make an impression on his teammates, especially during the playoffs. He had one assist in three regular-season games, then had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games. At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Knies was able to play physically to create space for his linemates. During the offseason he trained with Matthews in Arizona, and the 20-year-old will live at the home of teammate John Tavares, which he did after joining the Maple Leafs last season. Chances are he'll end up playing on a line with one of those two when the season starts, or possibly William Nylander if he remains at center.

Fantasy focus

Matthew Knies, LW (fantasy average draft position: 159.1) -- Knies impressed in a small sample size during the regular season and playoffs, including time on the top line with Matthews. Knies should compete with offseason wing additions Bertuzzi and Domi for top-six minutes on a line with Matthews or Tavares and could gain fantasy appeal if elite forward Nylander remains at center. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Sam Lafferty

Nicholas Robertson -- William Nylander -- Max Domi

Calle Jarnkrok -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

