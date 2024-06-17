Color of Hockey: Vaughan twins each could be selected in 2024 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Corbin and Jaxsin Vaughan, Indigenous identical twin brothers and teammates with Regina of the Western Hockey League who hope to be the latest twins to be chosen in the same year, at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Jaxsin Vaughan laughs when he recalls a lengthy talk he once had about his play on defense with Brad Herauf, his coach with Regina of the Western Hockey League.

“I just let him finish his whole thing and I told him, ‘Coach, I’m a forward,’” Jaxsin said. “He thought I was my brother. He’s the defenseman.”

Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan say that happens on occasion as Indigenous identical twins who play for the same team, which they’ve done for most of their lives.

The 18-year-olds from Merritt, British Columbia, who grew up watching forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin star for the Vancouver Canucks, hope to become the latest twins to be chosen in the same year, at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11 a.m. ET; ESPN+. NHLN, SN, SN1).

“It’s in our brains, but it’s not,” Corbin said of the draft. “I think whatever happens happens. It doesn’t change much for us. We’re kind of just going to put our heads down and work through the summer. We’re very focused on making strides this offseason and progressing as much as we can.”