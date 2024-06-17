Bednarik could be selected in 1st round of 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28-29. The first round will be on June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 will be June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on center Kamil Bednarik of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Kamil Bednarik was a busy athlete growing up in Elmhurst, Illinois.

In addition to improving his skills on the ice, Bednarik was a competitive swimmer with the Torpedo Swim Team.

"My mom (Miriam Bednarik) is the swim coach, so I swam for her team when I was little and played hockey at the same time," Bednarik said. "I was going back and forth between sports, but I was growing up at a good time in the Chicago area when the Blackhawks were winning all those Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015). It was amazing to watch. It was then I knew I wanted to be out there in the NHL one day, to have a chance to win a Stanley Cup.

"It's a dream of mine to be drafted and play in the NHL. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play in the NHL, so it's definitely really cool going through this process."

Bednarik started playing hockey shortly after he began skating at the age of 3. Now 18, the center played two seasons with the Chicago Mission AAA team and one with the New Jersey Rockets Under-16 team before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Bednarik had 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games with the NTDP Under-17 team in 2022-23 but made major strides with the Under-18 team this season, when he had 65 points (26 goals, 39 assists) in 61 games. He is No. 28 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.