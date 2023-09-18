Reaves, Bertuzzi, Domi signed with Maple Leafs for chance to win Stanley Cup

MILTON, Ontario -- Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi share a common theme that convinced them to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs as unrestricted free agents.

"A chance to win a Cup, that's why I came here," Reaves said at the Leafs and Legends Charity Golf Classic on Monday. "Look at this team from last year, the last couple seasons what they do in the regular season, it's only a matter of time. I just want to be here for when it happens."

Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2. The Sudbury, Ontario, native played for the Boston Bruins last season, his seventh in the NHL, and had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the Eastern Conference First Round, a seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

"That was my first taste of playoff hockey," said Bertuzzi, a 28-year-old forward. "That was another reason. It's the best time of year and it's a lot of fun to play in those situations and to get a feel for that, I wanted to be back in it and continue to be in it every year, just having a chance, so I'm excited.

"There's a lot of one-year deals out there and I wanted to be at a place where winning was our biggest goal, and I knew the team has the best chance to make it a long way and hopefully our end goal is to win a Cup. A lot of thinking was involved, obviously [the chance] to play with a lot of good players and it's close to home too."