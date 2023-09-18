Reaves, Bertuzzi, Domi signed with Maple Leafs for chance to win Stanley Cup

Latest News

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MILTON, Ontario -- Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi share a common theme that convinced them to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs as unrestricted free agents.

"A chance to win a Cup, that's why I came here," Reaves said at the Leafs and Legends Charity Golf Classic on Monday. "Look at this team from last year, the last couple seasons what they do in the regular season, it's only a matter of time. I just want to be here for when it happens."

Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2. The Sudbury, Ontario, native played for the Boston Bruins last season, his seventh in the NHL, and had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the Eastern Conference First Round, a seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

"That was my first taste of playoff hockey," said Bertuzzi, a 28-year-old forward. "That was another reason. It's the best time of year and it's a lot of fun to play in those situations and to get a feel for that, I wanted to be back in it and continue to be in it every year, just having a chance, so I'm excited.

"There's a lot of one-year deals out there and I wanted to be at a place where winning was our biggest goal, and I knew the team has the best chance to make it a long way and hopefully our end goal is to win a Cup. A lot of thinking was involved, obviously [the chance] to play with a lot of good players and it's close to home too."

Tyler Bertuzzi joins Maple Leafs

It was homecoming of sorts for Domi, a 28-year-old forward, when he signed a one-year, $3 million contract July 3. His father, Tie Domi, played 777 games for the Maple Leafs beginning in 1990 and from 1995 to 2006.

"I think growing up, it was always a dream to play for the Leafs," Max Domi said, "and the dream behind winning a Stanley Cup was always just wearing the blue and white. I think [when] you get a chance to cross one and hopefully two of those off the bucket list is pretty spectacular and a great opportunity. This is an unbelievable hockey team, a good group of guys. To wear that jersey is a huge honor and a privilege and I can't wait to do it."

The Maple Leafs signed Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract July 1 ($1.35 million average annual value). The 36-year-old forward played for the Vegas Golden Knights during their run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Washington Capitals, and hopes his experience will help the Maple Leafs advance beyond the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2002, a six-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final

"(We will bring) just a lot of grit," Reaves said. "(Domi and Bertuzzi) both have a lot of skill too, but maybe something this team has been missing is a little bit of grit over the last couple of years and I think those guys fit the mold of what we need here."

The Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the first round last season to reach the second round for the first time since 2004. They lost in five games to the Panthers.

"These guys have built a pretty awesome culture," Domi said. "You've seen the success they've had over the last few years, so just a chance for us new guys to come in and help continue to build what they've started is something we are all looking forward to."