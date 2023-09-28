Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville

Max Domi scored his first preseason goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville 2023 at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario, on Tuesday.

The forward signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2. He played for London of the Ontario Hockey League, about two hours from St. Thomas, from 2011-2015.

Conor Timmins had two goals and two assists, and Martin Jones made 13 saves for Toronto.

Jeremy Davies and Henri Jokiharju scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves over two periods before Michael Houser stopped 11 of 13 shots in the third.

Timmins gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the first period, but Davies tied it 1-1 at 12:38.

Toronto responded with two goals in 1:28 during the second period. Sam Lafferty scored short-handed for a 2-1 lead at 12:38, and Domi made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 14:06.

Jokiharju cut it to 3-2 at 16:42, but Kyle Clifford extended the lead to 4-2 at 2:18 of the third.

Timmins scored on the power play at 19:24 for the 5-2 final.