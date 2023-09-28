Latest News

Hockeyville to boost womens hockey in Nova Scotia

Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia
New Jersey Devils 2023-24 season preview

Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 
Los Angeles Kings 2023-24 season preview

Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group
Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville
Backlund signs 2-year deal, named captain of Flames

Backlund signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Flames, named captain
McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy

McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy among all-time best
Maple Leafs and Blue Jays players hang out

Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game
Video shows P. Kane doing drills following surgery

Patrick Kane shown working out in video while recovering from surgery
Bedard excited to make preseason debut for Chicago

Bedard 'can't wait' to make preseason debut for Blackhawks against Blues
Tkachuk talks injury recovery on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Tkachuk brothers discuss excitement for season on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Erik Karlsson gives Pittsburgh different look on power play

Karlsson gives Penguins 'different look' on power play
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery

Training Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery for Flames
Kraft Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news

Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Edmundson expected to be out 4-6 weeks for Capitals

Edmundson expected to be out 4-6 weeks for Capitals with fractured hand
NHL Fantasy on Ice live mock draft show YouTube

'NHL Fantasy on Ice Draft' on YouTube
NHL preseason results September 26

Preseason roundup: DeBrincat has 2 assists in Red Wings debut
Denis Potvin recalls first training camp with Islanders in 1973

Potvin recalls challenges of 1st training camp with Islanders in 1973

Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville

Domi scores, Timmins has 4 points for Toronto

BUF TOR KHV for preseason roundup

© Dave Sandford/Getty Images

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Max Domi scored his first preseason goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville 2023 at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario, on Tuesday.

The forward signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2. He played for London of the Ontario Hockey League, about two hours from St. Thomas, from 2011-2015.

Conor Timmins had two goals and two assists, and Martin Jones made 13 saves for Toronto.

Jeremy Davies and Henri Jokiharju scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves over two periods before Michael Houser stopped 11 of 13 shots in the third.

Timmins gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the first period, but Davies tied it 1-1 at 12:38.

Toronto responded with two goals in 1:28 during the second period. Sam Lafferty scored short-handed for a 2-1 lead at 12:38, and Domi made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 14:06.

Jokiharju cut it to 3-2 at 16:42, but Kyle Clifford extended the lead to 4-2 at 2:18 of the third.

Timmins scored on the power play at 19:24 for the 5-2 final.