Krug to miss season for Blues with ankle injury

Torey Krug will not play this season for the St. Louis Blues because of an ankle injury that will require surgery.

The defenseman was previously diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, which resulted from a bone fracture sustained earlier in his NHL career. In July, the Blues said Krug would rehab over the next 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated to determine whether surgery is needed.

The 33-year-old had 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) in 77 games for the Blues last season, his fourth with the team since signing a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) on Oct. 9, 2020.

Krug sustained a foot injury last offseason and missed numerous games with various injuries in each of his first three seasons with the Blues, but in September 2023, he said he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

"I chose to stay here," he said. "I think I want to be part of this room, love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote. It's something I'm very excited about. ... I have kids, I have a family, a lot of things to think about, but at the end of the day, like I said, I want to be here and wear the Note. We have a great locker room here, a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quick."

Signed by the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent on March 25, 2012, Krug has 483 points (89 goals, 394 assists) in 778 regular-season games and 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blues, who begin the regular season at the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 8, signed defensemen Ryan Suter and Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contracts this offseason.