3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

The NHL Network will air every game of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-1-0), which will play Switzerland (1-0-0-3) in the quarterfinals at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (2:30 p.m. ET). Switzerland finished fourth in Group B following a 3-1 win against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

NHL Network's E.J. Hradek will handle play-by-play with former NHL forward Tony Granato offering color commentary. Mike Kelly and Jon Morosi also will be part of the coverage, and longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman will provide in-studio analysis and will give his three keys to victory for the United States before each of its games during the 11-day tournament.

"The United States-Canada match at World Juniors is often unpredictable," Starman said. "They are still kids, emotions run high, and when the game is in Canada, the Canadians tend to play a little more on the edge to the home crowd. Often, it gets them into trouble.

"[U.S. goalie] Trey Augustine and the power play were the difference (in a 4-1 win against Canada on Tuesday). The U.S. had 18 scoring chances (per Sportlogiq) and 11 came on the power play, along with its three goals (not counting empty-net goal). In the '3 things' on Dec. 26, two keys offered were goaltending and power play. My other unofficial note that came true in this tourney is that it seems no penalty kill can stop a power play in the third period at World Juniors. It's unique."

Here are Starman's 3 keys to victory for the United States against Switzerland:

1. Do not underestimate

"Back in 2017 in Toronto, the United States and Switzerland played what might have been the dullest, least interesting playoff game in World Juniors history. The U.S. won the game, but they almost played not to lose. Much like the NCAA regional semifinal game for the heavily favored top seed, there is no harder game to win than a game like this, in a knockout situation in which you are supposed to win handily. For the U.S., after an emotional win against Canada, it's a quick turnaround where you need to ramp it back up quickly for a team that you have no jam for or that isn't even an international rival. The U.S. needs pedal-to-the-metal right off the opening drop. If they let the Swiss hang around, you let them find a way to win a game they realistically have no chance winning."

2. Fast and furious

"Let's be honest, 5-on-5, the U.S. was pretty average against Canada. I still think defending up ice with a good forecheck and being able to generate second and third chances off threats to the net are lacking. The U.S. speed is by far the best asset they have, and they are the fastest team in Ottawa. Recovering loose pucks in the offensive zone, turning them into more possession time, into second chances, creating some chaos and forcing mistakes by the defending team are keys to moving on."

3. Being connected

"While not generating as much as they wanted to against Canada, the speed I referenced to is one of the things that forced Canada into taking some of the penalties they took early. Where I thought Canada was good was their use of late men into the attack and being connected offensively. The U.S. defense can be very dangerous in this way, so connectivity and speed from the defensive zone through to the net, off the rush, is a tactic that I'm not sure can be consistently neutralized if the U.S. is on its game."