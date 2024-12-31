World Junior Championship roundup: Switzerland defeats Kazakhstan, advances to quarterfinals

Tuesday is the sixth day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.

Day 6 games:

Switzerland 3, Kazakhstan 1 -- Simon Meier (2025 NHL Draft eligible) and Ludwig Johnson (2025 eligible) each had a goal and an assist in the final preliminary round game at TD Place to help Switzerland earn a quarterfinal-round berth.

Eric Schneller had two assists and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks) made 11 saves for Switzerland (1-0-0-3), which earned its first win of the tournament after being outscored 14-7 in three losses.

Switzerland was 2-for-6 on the power play.

"We had good puck movement and that really helped us today," Johnson said. "It was a big part of our power play."

Vladimir Nikitin (Ottawa Senators) made 32 saves for Kazakhstan (0-0-1-3).

Meier, who will play at Northern Michigan University next season, scored a power-play goal to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period.

"I actually didn't think I got a lot on it, but it was enough, I guess," Meier said. "We moved the puck around really well there, and luckily it went in. [Rico] Gredig did a good job of screening the goalie there, and so I don't think he saw where the puck went."

Kirill Lyapunov made it 1-1 for Kazahkstan on a wrist shot from the slot at 6:10.

Robin Antenen, a W rated skater on NHL Central Scouting players to watch list for the 2025 draft, gave Switzerland a 2-1 lead on a snap shot from the left half boards at 17:18 of the second.

Johnson pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right face-off dot at 8:59 of the third.

Kazakhstan will play Germany in the relegation round game Thursday (Noon ET). Switzerland will play the winner of Canada against the United States on Thursday in the quarterfinal round at a time to be determined.