World Junior Championship roundup: Switzerland defeats Kazakhstan, advances to quarterfinals

Czechia, Sweden play for 1st place in Group B; United States, Canada face off with Group A at stake

Switzerland celebrates goal at 2025 WJC

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tuesday is the sixth day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.

Day 6 games:

Switzerland 3, Kazakhstan 1 -- Simon Meier (2025 NHL Draft eligible) and Ludwig Johnson (2025 eligible) each had a goal and an assist in the final preliminary round game at TD Place to help Switzerland earn a quarterfinal-round berth.

Eric Schneller had two assists and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks) made 11 saves for Switzerland (1-0-0-3), which earned its first win of the tournament after being outscored 14-7 in three losses.

Switzerland was 2-for-6 on the power play.

"We had good puck movement and that really helped us today," Johnson said. "It was a big part of our power play."

Vladimir Nikitin (Ottawa Senators) made 32 saves for Kazakhstan (0-0-1-3).

Meier, who will play at Northern Michigan University next season, scored a power-play goal to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period.

"I actually didn't think I got a lot on it, but it was enough, I guess," Meier said. "We moved the puck around really well there, and luckily it went in. [Rico] Gredig did a good job of screening the goalie there, and so I don't think he saw where the puck went."

Kirill Lyapunov made it 1-1 for Kazahkstan on a wrist shot from the slot at 6:10.

Robin Antenen, a W rated skater on NHL Central Scouting players to watch list for the 2025 draft, gave Switzerland a 2-1 lead on a snap shot from the left half boards at 17:18 of the second.

Johnson pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right face-off dot at 8:59 of the third.

Kazakhstan will play Germany in the relegation round game Thursday (Noon ET). Switzerland will play the winner of Canada against the United States on Thursday in the quarterfinal round at a time to be determined.

Finland 3, Latvia 0 -- Petteri Rimpinen (2025 draft eligible) made 28 saves and Finland finished play in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre with its second straight victory.

Benjamin Rautiainen (2025 draft eligible) had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings) and Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks) scored for Finland (2-1-0-1, eight points), which could finish as high as second in Group A if the United States loses later to Canada.

Finland defeated the United States 4-3 in overtime Sunday.

Linards Feldbergs (2025 draft eligible) made 36 saves for Latvia (0-2-0-2, four points), which finished fourth.

Rautiainen scored at 7:05 of the first period to make it 1-0. Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) bounced off a check on the right side of the Latvia zone, skated to the net and slid a pass through the slot to Rautiainen, who scored from the left side.

Kiiskinen made it 2-0 at 7:06 of the second. Heiki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers) won a face-off on the left side of the Latvia zone, with Kiiskinen pushing the puck to Daniel Nieminen. Kiiskinen rotated back to the point, got the puck back from Nieminen and scored through traffic.

Halttunen scored a power-play goal from the left face-off circle for a 3-0 lead at 2:05 of the third.

Each team will play in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time to be determined.

On Tap

Czechia vs. Sweden (5 p.m. ET)

First place in Group B goes to the winner.

Czechia (3-0-0-0, nine points) has scored a tournament-high 23 goals, but 14 of them came against Kazakhstan on Saturday. It's been a balanced attack, with Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) and Vojtech Hradec (Utah Hockey Club) leading them with seven points (four goals, three assists) each. Czechia captain Eduard Sale (Seattle Kraken) has been their best playmaker, scoring two goals in a 4-2 win against Slovakia on Sunday.

Sweden (3-0-0-0, nine points) needs to improve its penalty kill after allowing four power-play goals in the third period against Switzerland on Sunday. The flip side is they have the tournament's best power play at 46.1 percent (6-for-13). They're also getting solid offensive contributions from their defensemen led by Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) with seven points (four goals, three assists) and Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks) with five (two goals, three assists). Forward Otto Stenberg (Blues), who has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games, is questionable after leaving practice early Monday following a collision with a teammate.

United States vs. Canada (8 p.m. ET)

Group A is on the line between the tournament's biggest rivals.

"I think that's kind of the game that's been circled in everyone's calendar, U.S. vs. Canada," Canada forward Berkly Catton (Kraken) said Sunday. "It's the biggest one, and that's when you see who the real players are and who shows up for that one."

The United States (2-0-1-0, seven points) will need more people to show up after what it felt was a lackluster effort against Finland. The power play is 2-for-11 in three games, including 0-for-4 with one short-handed goal allowed Sunday.

"I think we were a little almost not ready to play," forward Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres) said. "Obviously some bad penalties kind of cost us. We learn from it, and we'll be better."

Canada (2-0-1-0, seven points) was better in its 3-0 win against Germany on Sunday, two days after its stunning loss to Latvia. They have just one 5-on-5 goal in the past two games, but the players are confident they're close to a breakthrough.

"We're generating lots now, it's just on us to put it home," Catton said. "I think it's going to come and once we get maybe one or two, it's just going to start opening and flooding."

The rivalry should provide ample motivation for both teams.

"They hate us out there, and I love it," U.S. defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) said. "It's going to be fun, probably a sold-out building ... it's going to be a fun game and definitely going to be an intense one too."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report

