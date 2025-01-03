World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada on late goal to reach semifinals

United States 7, Switzerland 2 -- James Hagens (2025 NHL Draft eligible) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) each scored two goals at Canadian Tire Centre to help the United States advance to the semifinals.

"It felt great especially since this is a win-or-go-home game, so it was special and really fun," Hagens said.

Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) had three assists, Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) had a goal and an assist, and Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres) and Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) each had two assists for the United States. Hampton Slukynsky (Los Angeles Kings) made 17 saves in his second start of the tournament.

The U.S. took a 4-1 lead in the first period.

"I think if you look at the way Switzerland's been playing and the teams they've been playing against (in the Group B pool), they were being outshot in the first period and even into the second by a pretty good margin," said Leonard, the U.S. captain. "We just wanted to focus on the first 5-10 minutes, and then we let our game take over."

The United States, the defending champion, clinched a semifinal berth for the eighth time in 10 years. It will play Czechia on Saturday.

Brandon Svoboda (San Jose Sharks), Hagens and Leonard scored in the opening 11:35 for a 3-0 lead to chase Switzerland goalie Christian Kirsch (Sharks), who allowed three goals on 10 shots. Elijah Neuenschwander (2025 draft eligible) replaced him and allowed four goals on 21 shots.

"It's always fun when you're getting the bounces and they're going in," Perreault said. "I thought we played well, had a lot of chances, and hopefully keep going on the last couple games."

Nils Rhyn (2025 draft eligible) pulled Switzerland within 3-1 at 15:04, scoring a short-handed goal on a slap shot from the point, before Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) scored on a deflection from the slot for a 4-1 lead at 16:44.

"We played as team in the third period; it was very good team effort," Rhyn said. "In the first and second, the goals were coming a little bit too fast through our own mistakes."

Buium pushed it to 5-1 at 7:45 of the second period with a power-play goal, knocking in a shot from the slot off a pass from Perreault.

"Zeev's playing and taking what's given and what's in front of him, and that's nice to see," U.S. coach David Carle said. "He's a very talented player who can do things 1-on-1 in space, but we're looking more like a collective unit, which is a good thing for us."

Hagens scored his second of the game for a 6-1 lead at 15:03 off a give-and-go with Perreault. Leonard then made it 7-1 with a power-play goal at 16:23. The Boston College line of Leonard, Hagens and Perreault combined for four goals and seven points.

"We had a lot of chances and when we missed a couple, we don't get frustrated and stuck with it," Hagens said. "We've had a long year together (at Boston College) and being here and being able to come from school, it's been awesome. We know if we keep sticking to it, it'll work out."

Andro Kaderli (2025 draft eligible) scored on a rebound from the slot for Switzerland at 6:53 of the third period for the 7-2 final.

The United States is undefeated against Switzerland in 27 games at the World Juniors (25 wins, two ties). The U.S. is 15-9 in the quarterfinals.