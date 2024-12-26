World Junior Championship roundup: Sandin-Pellikka has hat trick for Sweden in opener

Thursday is the first day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.

Day 1 games:

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2 -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) had a hat trick and an assist in a Group B game at TD Place.

The defenseman and Sweden captain had a natural hat trick, and Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club) made 15 saves. Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes), Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) and David Granberg (2025 draft eligible) each had two assists.

"We have a lot of good defensemen who like to play with the puck, so it's fun that we got some goals from there," Sandin-Pellikka said. "We played a good game overall, so we're happy. We played with patience. We kept our cool. We had a lot of chances and knew pucks were going to go in soon enough, and they did."

Rasmus Bergqvist (Montreal Canadiens) and Linus Eriksson (Florida Panthers) also scored for Sweden, which lost 6-2 to the United States in the gold-medal game at the 2024 WJC on home ice in Gothenburg.

Dalibor Dvorsky (Blues) and Daniel Alexander Jencko (2025 draft eligible) scored, and Samuel Urban (2025 draft eligible) made 29 saves for Slovakia.

"We never give up," Dvorsky said. "We have a great group of guys. We're all friends. We keep battling. We have a lot of skill and hard-working guys. We're a good team, so we have to learn from our mistakes and move on."

Dvorsky gave Slovakia a 1-0 lead 11:53 into the first period with a shot from the right circle. The defenseman, who is playing in the WJC for the fourth time, leads Springfield of the American Hockey League with 11 goals and is tied for first with 21 points in 27 games this season.

Bergqvist tied the game 1-1 at 3:41 of the second with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Sandin-Pellikka made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 17:43 of the second, and increased the lead to 3-1 at 3:58 of the third.

He scored in the third at 14:01 for a 4-1 lead.

Eriksson made it 5-1 at 15:29 with a power-play goal.

Each team next plays Friday. Slovakia faces Switzerland (1 p.m. ET), and Sweden goes against Kazakhstan (5 p.m. ET).

On Tap

Germany vs. United States (2:30 p.m. ET) -- The U.S., last year's champions, look to repeat as WJC gold medalists for the first time as they start play in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre. Seven players who got into at least one game last year return, led by goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), who allowed seven goals in six games last year and is considered the best at his position among the 10 teams. The offense likely will be led by an all-Boston College line of Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and James Hagens, a candidate to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. The U.S. attack is deep, with forwards Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights) and Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) expected to be big contributors. Germany has one NHL-drafted player, defensive-minded defenseman Norwin Panocha (Buffalo Sabres), and could have a tough time creating offense as its top three scorers from last year won't return. Forward Julius Sumpf (2025 draft eligible), who has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 29 games for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, could be the go-to player.

Switzerland vs. Czechia (5 p.m. ET) -- Czechia, playing its opener in Group B, will have seven players back from the team that defeated Finland to win the bronze medal at the 2024 WJC. That includes goalie Michal Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club), who made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against Canada in the quarterfinals but was pulled after allowing two goals on three shots in the first period of the bronze-medal game. This season he has a .917 save percentage as a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts. If he can carry that level of play into this year's tournament Czechia, which finished second at the 2023 WJC, could take home a medal for a third straight tournament for the first time. Switzerland avoided relegation last year with a win against Norway in the preliminary round, and could be in the same situation this year. Switzerland scored 13 goals in five games last year and doesn't have much in the way of returning offense. One player to watch could be forward Leo Braillard (2025 draft eligible), who scored one goal in five games last year and has 12 goals in 24 games this season with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. Switzerland also will have the youngest player in the tournament, 15-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander. He has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games for Biel-Bienne's team in Switzerland's junior league and has played five games in National League, the country's top league. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Canada vs. Finland (7:30 p.m. ET) -- Canada should have ample motivation entering their Group A opener, playing at home after last year's loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals and fifth-place finish. Canada has 10 first-round NHL draft picks on its roster, but its three players yet to be drafted that could have giant impacts. Forward Porter Martone and defenseman Matthew Schaefer are expected to be among the top four picks at the 2025 NHL Draft. Martone (6-3, 208) is a physical force who is second in the Ontario Hockey League with 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 26 games as captain with Brampton. Schaefer is an offensive dynamo who might be the best skater in this year's draft; he has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 OHL games with Erie. And then there's Gavin McKenna, who turned 17 on Dec. 20 and leads the Western Hockey League with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 30 games with Medicine Hat, and is the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft. Finland will play its typical grinding style but should get big offensive contributions from forwards Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) and Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), each of whom played on last year's fourth-place team and have played in the American Hockey League this season.