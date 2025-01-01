Augustine makes 38 saves, U.S. defeats Canada

OTTAWA -- Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) made 38 saves for the United States in a 4-1 win against Canada in the 50th meeting of the storied rivalry at the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) and Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders) each had a goal and an assist for the United States (3-0-1-0), which went 3-for-7 on the power play.

The U.S. earned the top seed in pool play with the victory and will play Switzerland in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The United States won its pool for the 10th time since the inception of the current two-pool format in 1996. The U.S. has finished either first or second in its pool in each of the last 12 World Juniors.

Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) made 24 saves for Canada (2-0-1-1), which finishes third in pool play and will play Czechia in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The match marked the 12th time the countries have met on New Year's Eve at the World Juniors. The U.S. has won four of the games, including two straight and there's been one tie (1-1 at the 1999 WJC).

Hutson gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 13:02 of the first period. Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders) stole a clearing attempt by defenseman Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators) along the right-wing half boards and fed Hutson for his second goal of the tournament from the slot.

It was the first goal allowed by George in three tournament games (132:02 shutout streak).

Bradly Nadeau (Carolina Hurricanes) made it 1-1 for Canada with a power play goal on a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 1:58 of the third period.

Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 4:22 of the third. Hutson made the play happen when he passed to Nelson in the slot after curling behind the Canada net.

Eiserman pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal on a wicked wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 13:21 of the third. Eiserman began the game as the country's 13th forward.

Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) scored an empty-net goal at 18:08 for the 4-1 final.

Canada holds a 31-3-3-10 lead in the all-time series at World Juniors, and the teams have tied three times. The countries last played at the 2023 WJC, when Canada scored a 6-2 victory in the tournament semifinal round.