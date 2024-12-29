World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden scores 7 in win against Switzerland

On Tap

Finland vs. United States (2:30 p.m. ET) -- One element the U.S. (2-0-0-0) hopes to carry over from its 5-1 win against Switzerland on Saturday was a rejuvenated power play that went 2-for-4, with goals by Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Danny Nelson (New York Islanders), after it went 0-for-4 in its 10-4 win against Germany on Thursday. The U.S. depth also has been impressive, with 11 players scoring at least a goal in the two games. But the U.S. knows that depth will get tested by Finland (1-0-0-1).

"We've seen them in the exhibitions, we played them last year as well," U.S. coach David Carle said. "Seen them in the summer. Not a lot of holes ... make you earn ice everywhere. Never quit on plays. Get up the ice, get four guys involved in the rush. There's a lot of things that they do that make them dangerous."

The biggest challenge could be finding space to create against a talented Finland defense corps, led by Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild), and backstopped by goalie Petteri Rimpinen, who has allowed four goals on 72 shots (.944 save percentage) in two games.

Slovakia vs. Czechia (5 p.m. ET) -- This rivalry game should provide Czechia (2-0-0-0) more competition than it got from its 14-2 win against Kazakhstan on Saturday. Vojtech Hradec (Utah Hockey Club) and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) each had a hat trick and two assists, and linemate Petr Sikora (Washington Capitals) had a goal and two assists. Michael Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club) likely will be in goal for Czechia and will be looking for a better performance than he had against Slovakia at the 2024 WJC, when he allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss. Slovakia (1-0-0-1) won its first game Friday, 2-1 against Switzerland, when Jan Chovan (2025 draft eligible) scored with 3:15 remaining in the third period. Slovakia captain Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues) has a goal and an assist in two games but he's capable of having a bigger offensive impact; he was leading Springfield of the American Hockey League with 11 goals in 27 games when he left for the World Juniors.

Germany vs. Canada (7:30 p.m. ET) -- How does Canada (1-0-1-0) rebound from arguably the biggest upset in the history of the World Juniors?

"Day off tomorrow, recharge, play Germany the next day," coach Dave Cameron said Friday after a 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia.

The players were disappointed but putting 57 shots on goal showed them they were doing something right. Canada lost defenseman Matthew Schaefer for the rest of the tournament after the top 2025 NHL Draft prospect sustained an injury to his left shoulder during the first period Friday. Defenseman Sawyer Mynio (Vancouver Canucks) was added to the roster Saturday and likely will replace him in the lineup. More is needed from a forward group that features seven first-round NHL draft picks among the 13 who have played; the only player other than Schaefer with multiple points is forward Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs) with two (one goal, one assist). Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken), who has 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, was added to the roster Sunday and could make his tournament debut. He could be a big help for a power play that is 1-for-7 in two games. Germany (0-0-0-2) also is looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to Finland on Friday. After getting outshot 20-9 in the first period, Germany was even the rest of the way (23-23). Julius Sumpf (2025 draft eligible) leads his team with two points (one goal, one assist) in two games.

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report