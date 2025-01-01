McKenna, projected top pick in 2026 NHL Draft, impressing at WJC

OTTAWA -- Gavin McKenna is privy to the fact his game will be scrutinized and challenged countless times as the youngest player on Canada's roster at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Is it a bit much for a 17-year-old forward not eligible until the 2026 NHL Draft? Maybe. The thing is, McKenna not only is the projected No. 1 pick in next year's draft but considered by many the next generational superstar in the NHL.

He's surrounded by players on Canada's roster, many who already have played a few NHL games, that appreciate his game and his off-ice dedication.

"He's obviously unreal with so much spotlight on him," said Canada captain Brayden Yager (Winnipeg Jets), McKenna's roommate in Ottawa. "He finds a way to stay loose and just do his thing. He has such a creative, offensive mind and you see the plays he makes ... plays that most players don't see out there."

McKenna, the eighth youngest player to play for Canada at World Juniors, entered the Western Hockey League as a 15-year-old last season despite not being granted exceptional player status. He had 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 61 games for Medicine Hat and was named the WHL and Canadian Hockey League rookie of the year.

McKenna leads the WHL with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) and 149 shots on goal in 30 games this season. Prior to leaving for World Juniors, he was riding a 14-game point streak (10 goals, 21 assists) dating to Nov. 6.

He knows what he needs to do to become a more polished player.

"I think the main thing [Medicine Hat coach Willie Desjardins] wants from me is the defensive game," McKenna said. "On offense, he kind of just lets me do my thing, he knows it'll come. The one thing he stresses about is defense, which he's kind of really taught me a lot about. He's helped me a lot coming into this tournament. I knew I was going to have a spotlight on me for the defensive side of the puck, so he's kind of prepared me for that."

In four games at World Juniors, McKenna has one goal, 17 shots on goal and is averaging 14:34 of ice time. He's played a top-six role on left wing for much of the tournament after starting as the 13th forward.

McKenna had three shots and hit the crossbar in a 4-1 loss to the United States on Tuesday; it was his first loss in three games with Canada against the U.S. in international competition.

"He's a real good hockey player," Canada coach Dave Cameron said. "He sees plays and makes plays at an exceptional level."

Said Canada assistant coach Chris Lazary: "First of all, he's fast. I think he could use his speed a bit better here and skate a little bit better off pucks and in different areas to get pucks with speed, but his playmaking ability is unbelievable. He's got a good shot and I think it could get a little bit better over time ... he's got to just grab it and rip it because when he shoots pucks in practice, it's good.

"His playmaking, skating, are two attributes similar to [when Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard were playing this level]. He's made some plays where you're like, 'I didn't even see that play.'"

John Williams, who specializes in evaluating players from the WHL for NHL Central Scouting, sees those plays on a regular basis.

"It's his high hockey IQ," Williams said. "He makes such quick plays with the puck in all zones and knows where everyone is all the time. I was recently at a game in Medicine Hat where he made a pass from deep in his own zone to the far blueline, through the legs of two opposing players that were a zone apart from each other ... on purpose. He does those things all the time.

"Willie Desjardins has done a very good job in terms of letting him use his creativity and skill. He makes mistakes like anyone else, but he has the trust of the coaches to keep pushing the envelope."

McKenna has been one of the most requested players by media at World Juniors, and he doesn't mind the attention.

"It's all part of the game," McKenna said. "You got to (speak with the media) so you kind of embrace it the best you can. As I've gotten older, I've gotten to learn how to speak a little bit better, and I don't mind it."

Lazary appreciates McKenna's humble demeanor.

"He started out here as the 13th forward and worked his way into a spot," he said. "He's been up and down on power plays, up and down on lines, and not once have we seen anything negative. He's talking to guys on the bench, pumping his teammates up. You never know how those guys will react because we experienced those high-end guys over the years and have had some good ones that are one way or the other."

Another thing Lazary was glad to see was just how proud McKenna is of his roots.

"I really liked when he walked to the game the other night and had his [Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in] First Nation vest on, showing his heritage," Lazary said. "He had enough courage to do that where maybe some other guys wouldn't, and that was impressive. He's proud of where he comes from and who he represents, and I think that says a lot about who he is."