On Tap: World Junior Championship final, third-place game

Bronze-medal game: Czechia vs. Sweden (3:30 p.m. ET) -- This will be a repeat of their New Year's Eve game that Sweden won 4-2. Czechia took seven penalties, leading to Herman Traff (New Jersey Devils) scoring the game's first goal on the power play, and then making it 2-0 six seconds after a Czechia penalty expired.

"The main thing is the discipline," Czechia coach Patrik August said. "The game we lost against them, we had seven penalties, and that was just way too many against the quality of the Swedish players."

Czechia will be looking to take home a World Juniors medal for the third straight year for the first time, after winning silver in 2023 and the bronze last year.

Sweden has been led by a balanced attack that has 10 players with at least two goals, topped by four each from Anton Wahlberg (Buffalo Sabres) and Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), who is tied for the tournament lead with nine points.

After winning a silver medal last year, Sweden will be looking to take something home from their time in Ottawa.

"Try to reset as much as you can and be ready for the game tomorrow," said forward Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues), who scored two goals in the 4-3 overtime loss to Finland on Saturday. "We don't want to go home with fourth place. We want to win tomorrow."

Czechia forward Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues), who scored his tournament-best sixth goal in a 4-1 loss to the United States on Saturday, had a similar sentiment.

"It's our motivation because we lost against them in the group stage," he said. "So we just want our revenge, and we don't want to leave Ottawa with nothing."