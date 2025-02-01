Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci were traded to the Dallas Stars by the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

In return for the forward and defenseman, the Sharks acquired a first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Granlund is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed with the Nashville Predators on July 28, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 32-year-old forward has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games for the Sharks this season.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 9) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Granlund has 589 points (172 goals, 417 assists) in 871 regular-season games for the Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Predators and Wild and 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 59 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Granlund will now be the third member of the Stars to play on Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, joining forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Esa Lindell. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen was on the roster but will miss the international best-on-best tournament because of a lower-body injury.

Ceci, 31, had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 54 games for the Sharks this season after being traded to San Jose by the Edmonton Oilers with a third-round pick in the 2025 draft for defenseman Ty Emberson on Aug. 18.

He has 226 points (52 goals, 174 assists) in 840 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers and Sharks. He is in the final season of a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 AAV) he signed with Edmonton on July 28, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome both Mikael and Cody to Dallas,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “We see both players as addressing immediate needs for our team -- Mikael is a proven scorer who will bolster our forward group at both even strength and on the power play, and Cody will add a stabilizing and physical presence to our blueline. Both players will bring valuable postseason experience to our group, and we are looking forward to seeing their contributions to the Stars as the season continues.”

The Stars (33-17-1) enter Saturday in second place in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Minnesota Wild and eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

If the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final this season, the Sharks will get Dallas’ third-round pick in the 2025 draft; if Dallas does not, the Sharks will receive a 2025 fourth-round selection (from the Winnipeg Jets) instead.

The Sharks (15-33-6) are last in the Pacific Division. They now hold eight selections in the 2025 draft, including two in the first round.