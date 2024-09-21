NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 40-31 were revealed on Saturday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

40. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Dahlin scored a career-high 20 goals while leading Buffalo in ice time per game (25:25) for the third straight season and finishing fifth in the NHL in the category. He was tied for the team lead in points (59) with forward Alex Tuch and was one of 12 players in the NHL with at least 150 hits (195) and 150 blocked shots (154). The 24-year-old, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 73 power-play points over the past three seasons.