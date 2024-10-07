NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

4. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Among defensemen last season, Makar finished second in points (90), goals (21) and assists (69), and was first in points per game (1.17), playing 77 games. The 25-year-old was also first at the position in power-play points (39; seven goals, 32 assists), tied for first with four short-handed points and third in shots on goal (231). Makar led the Avalanche and was ninth in the NHL with an average of 24:46 in ice time per game and was first for Colorado in blocked shots (148) and takeaways (70). The No. 4 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Makar has been a finalist for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman, each of the past four seasons and won the award in 2021-22, the same season he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.