NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 30-21 were revealed on Wednesday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

30. J.T. Miller, C, Vancouver Canucks

Miller, 31, comes off his first 100-point season in the NHL (103; 37 goals, 66 assists in 81 games). He was the sixth player in 40 years and second last season (Artemi Panarin) to get his first 100-point season at age 31 or older (Erik Karlsson, 2022-23; Steven Stamkos, 2021-22; Martin St. Louis, 2006-07; Daniel Alfredsson; 2005-06). Miller helped the Canucks win 50 games and advance to the playoffs for the second time since 2014-15. He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 13 postseason games. He has recorded at least 32 goals and 82 points each of the past three seasons.