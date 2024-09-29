NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

12. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Recently named captain of the Lightning, Hedman quietly had 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) in 78 games last season while finishing eighth in the NHL in ice time per game (24:48), proving that he is still one of the game's elite at age 33. This came one season after he had 49 points in 76 games. Hedman won the Norris Trophy in 2017-18 and was a finalist six straight seasons from 2016-22. During that stretch, he was named to the NHL First All-Star team once and the Second All-Star team five times. He is the Lightning's all-time leader among defensemen in games (1,052), goals (156), assists (572) and points (728), and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2020 when he helped them win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.