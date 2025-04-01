Michkov stays hot, Flyers defeat Predators for 3rd straight win under new coach

Shaw was promoted from assistant Thursday after Philadelphia fired John Tortorella.

Ryan Poehling and Jamie Drysdale scored for Philadelphia (31-36-9), and Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov each had two assists. Ivan Fedotov made 28 saves.

Michkov has four goals and three assists since Shaw was hired and extended his overall point streak to six games (four goals, seven assists).

Zachary L'Heureux scored for Nashville (27-39-8), which lost its third straight game and for the eighth time in its past 10 (2-7-1). Justus Annunen made 16 saves.

Poehling put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 8:50 of the second period with his seventh goal in 10 games, one-timing a centering pass from Konecny.

L'Heureux tied the game 1-1 at 13:14. Predators forward Michael McCarron cut around Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae as he drove to the net. Fedotov made the initial save, but L'Heureux scored on the rebound, lifting a backhand from the edge of the crease under the crossbar.

Drysdale responded 34 seconds later to put the Flyers ahead 2-1 when he found a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle and scored with a one-timer at 13:48.