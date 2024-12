Pitchers and catchers are reporting for duty in … Winnipeg?

Or at least Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie is, along with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson.

On Saturday, the Jets posted a video of the two professional athletes tossing a baseball on the ice at Canadian Life Centre, with Comrie playing catcher dressed in his full goalie gear and Swanson rocking a No. 17 Adam Lowry jersey.