Nylander, Pastrnak review outfits in funny social media video

Who would’ve thought William Nylander and David Pastrnak could double as fashion reviewers?

The 2024 NHL All-Stars showed off their industry knowledge in a social media video posted Sunday. In the funny video, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nylander and Boston Bruins forward Pastrnak were shown photos of iconic outfits worn by different famous athletes and were tasked with giving their reviews.

They reviewed the likes of tennis star Serena Williams ("Queen. What an outfit," said Pastrnak, adding he thought Nylander could rock that style too), NBA star LeBron James ("Those glasses are cool, no?" said Nylander, while Pastrnak joked that they look like the glasses from the Minion movie) and NFL star Tom Brady ("Looks like that [outfit] where you go and you don't know anybody but you know it's going to be a lot of big people," Pastrnak said).