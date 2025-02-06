Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – “I feel like a pro.”

Those words were uttered by several members of the Bloomington Jefferson and Eagan Peewee hockey teams during a Youth Hockey Spotlight Game hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Bloomington Ice Garden on Wednesday.

The squads had no idea of the surprise that lay ahead of them, arriving to the rink unaware that they were even going to play a game, let alone with the ambiance and fanfare of a large crowd and Wild-themed game elements including custom jerseys, water bottles and Wild-logoed name plates.

“This is not at all what I was expecting,” said Eagan goalie Kevin Braun. “Me and all my friends got picked up from school today, about an hour early, and we got a limo ride to here and then we walked into this locker room and saw everything.

“It was one of the coolest things probably I’ve ever experienced.”

A lot of excitement and nerves combined for many of the players.

“It’s a lot to take in,” said Bloomington Jefferson forward Finn Hultgren. “I had no clue this was happening. I’m a little jittery. This is so cool. I feel a little bit like a pro hockey player.”

Before taking the ice, former NHLers and Minnesota natives Alex Stalock (2010-2023) and Nate Prosser (2009-2021) imparted each of their teams with motivational speeches as celebrity coaches for the evening.

“The memories you make in here are what counts,” Prosser said.

“Work hard and have fun,” Stalock said. “I knew personally that I wasn’t going to have a good night if I wasn’t having fun. I was only successful if I was having fun. So tonight, do it with a smile on your face and do it for the logo on the front.”

This year marks the eighth season the Minnesota Wild has hosted Youth Hockey Spotlight Games, designed to celebrate the grassroots level of hockey and the community-based associations across the state.