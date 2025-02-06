Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

Team hosts annual competition, joined by NHL alumni

Minnesota Peewee hockey game

© Jessi Pierce

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – “I feel like a pro.”

Those words were uttered by several members of the Bloomington Jefferson and Eagan Peewee hockey teams during a Youth Hockey Spotlight Game hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Bloomington Ice Garden on Wednesday.

The squads had no idea of the surprise that lay ahead of them, arriving to the rink unaware that they were even going to play a game, let alone with the ambiance and fanfare of a large crowd and Wild-themed game elements including custom jerseys, water bottles and Wild-logoed name plates.

“This is not at all what I was expecting,” said Eagan goalie Kevin Braun. “Me and all my friends got picked up from school today, about an hour early, and we got a limo ride to here and then we walked into this locker room and saw everything.

“It was one of the coolest things probably I’ve ever experienced.”

A lot of excitement and nerves combined for many of the players.

“It’s a lot to take in,” said Bloomington Jefferson forward Finn Hultgren. “I had no clue this was happening. I’m a little jittery. This is so cool. I feel a little bit like a pro hockey player.”

Before taking the ice, former NHLers and Minnesota natives Alex Stalock (2010-2023) and Nate Prosser (2009-2021) imparted each of their teams with motivational speeches as celebrity coaches for the evening.

“The memories you make in here are what counts,” Prosser said.

“Work hard and have fun,” Stalock said. “I knew personally that I wasn’t going to have a good night if I wasn’t having fun. I was only successful if I was having fun. So tonight, do it with a smile on your face and do it for the logo on the front.”

This year marks the eighth season the Minnesota Wild has hosted Youth Hockey Spotlight Games, designed to celebrate the grassroots level of hockey and the community-based associations across the state.

Short Shifts

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Blackhawks welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice

Carlsson drills hole-in-one, celebrates accordingly

Binnington breaks in Team Canada goalie gear ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Ducks rock custom T-shirts, Crocs to celebrate Gibson’s 500th NHL game

Goal of the season? Johnson spins around for sweet backhand goal

Sparks forward Brink swaps jerseys with Ducks' Carlsson at Honda Center

Kings players walk red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards

NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL game, shows support for women’s hockey

McAvoy gifts his newborn puck from 1st goal after son’s birth

Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Snowboarding legend White celebrates apparel collaboration with Utah

Legendary enforcer, fan favorite Ray inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 31

Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games