WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12

Marleau number

© San Jose Sharks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will forever live in the Seattle Thunderbirds’ rafters.

The retired NHL forward’s number was retired by the WHL team in a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Spokane Chiefs at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Friday.

Marleau played two junior hockey seasons for the Thunderbirds from 1995-97. He helped Seattle capture their first Western Conference championship in 1997.

The former San Jose Sharks forward was joined by his wife, Christina, and two of his sons on the ice. Glen Goodall, the only other player to have his number retired by the Thunderbirds, also joined the family for the ceremony.

Marleau received a standing ovation from fans in attendance.

After his two seasons with the Thunderbirds, Marleau was drafted second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He went on to play 23 NHL seasons, 21 of those with the Sharks, to become the NHL’s all-time leader in games played (1,779). He retired in 2021.