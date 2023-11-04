WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12

Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will forever live in the Seattle Thunderbirds’ rafters.

The retired NHL forward’s number was retired by the WHL team in a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Spokane Chiefs at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Friday.

Marleau played two junior hockey seasons for the Thunderbirds from 1995-97. He helped Seattle capture their first Western Conference championship in 1997.

The former San Jose Sharks forward was joined by his wife, Christina, and two of his sons on the ice. Glen Goodall, the only other player to have his number retired by the Thunderbirds, also joined the family for the ceremony.