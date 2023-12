John Tavares had a golden celebration on Tuesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a special pregame ceremony to honor the veteran forward for getting his 1,000th career point before their game against the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena.

Tavares was joined by his wife, three kids and his parents on the ice for the ceremony.

The Maple Leafs gifted Tavares a custom painting and a $25,000 check for his foundation.