Tavares reaches 1,000 NHL points in Maple Leafs OT loss

John Tavares reached 1,000th NHL points with a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Monday.

Tavares reached the milestone with an assist on Morgan Rielly’s game-tying goal with seven seconds left in the third period to make it 3-3.

Bo Horvat won it for the Islanders 46 seconds into overtime.

Tavares, a center, scored at 7:43 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Conor Timmins through his legs with a backhand to cut New York’s lead to 3-2.

The No. 1 pick by the Islanders at the 2009 NHL Draft, the 33-year-old has 435 goals and 565 assists in 1,054 games with New York and Toronto.

Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2018.