Lightning host young fan battling cancer during morning skate in Calgary

10-year-old meets Stamkos, receives stick from Tampa Bay captain

Lightning host fan

© Tampa Bay Lightning

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning brought cheer to a special fan on Saturday.

The Lightning hosted a young fan from Calgary named Easton, who is currently battling brain cancer, during their morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 10-year-old and his sister hung out with Lightning coach Jon Cooper on the bench during practice.

Easton’s highlight of the morning was meeting his favorite player Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos gifted Easton the stick he scored four goals with against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

After practice, the young Lightning fan joined Cooper during a press conference with the media where he was asked what the team had to do for a win tonight.

“Work hard and score,” Easton responded with a smile.

Cooper loved Easton’s answer telling him he might have a future in coaching.

A win would certainly top off Easton’s already perfect day.

Short Shifts

New Jersey Devils Dads Trip hidden talents fun facts

Devils players have hidden talents, fun facts, revealed on Dads Trip
NHL Mascot Showdown captains announced

Captains selected for 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy loves Rudolph movie

Golden Knights coach Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it
Roberto Luongo Canucks Ring of honor

Hall of Fame goalie Luongo inducted into Canucks Ring of Honor
Erik Johnson shares moment with Gabriel Landeskog kids

Johnson shares sweet moment with Landeskog’s kids in Denver return
Jonas Brothers headlining Stadium Series concert

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series concert
Logan Cooley takes opening face off against Sidney Crosby

Cooley takes opening face-off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown
Pittsburgh Penguins introduce Gram Zam event

Penguins introduce fun 'Gram Zam' event at intermission
Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Travis Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan
Matt Duchene celebrates 1000 NHL games

Duchene celebrates 1,000th NHL game with family, Stars teammates
Sandler Schneider Loughran visit Colorado Eagles AHL team

Sandler, Schneider, Loughran visit Avalanche AHL affiliate
Toronto Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children

Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration