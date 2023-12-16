Lightning host young fan battling cancer during morning skate in Calgary

The Tampa Bay Lightning brought cheer to a special fan on Saturday.

The Lightning hosted a young fan from Calgary named Easton, who is currently battling brain cancer, during their morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 10-year-old and his sister hung out with Lightning coach Jon Cooper on the bench during practice.

Easton’s highlight of the morning was meeting his favorite player Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos gifted Easton the stick he scored four goals with against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.