Blues release updated jerseys for upcoming season

In addition to the new Note logo, the color scheme of the jerseys will also be updated and will be more in tune with the original color palate of the franchise, first used in 1967.

The new uniforms are similar to those the team wore during both the 2017 Winter Classic and the 2022 Winter Classic.

"The Winter Classic has provided us this amazing proving ground to explore and reach back and bring forward what we think is a really powerful look,” Zimmerman said. “And one that I think our fans and fans broadly across the sports world responded so well to.

"You're constantly looking at how do you deepen the connection of who we are as well as keep it fresh and new,” he added. “That's the ongoing challenge. This moment came to us spurred by the Winter Classic. We had clarity there and we built off it."

