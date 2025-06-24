Blues release updated jerseys for upcoming season

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues unveiled updated home and away uniforms for the upcoming season.
The new uniforms include modernized versions of the team’s color palate and Blue Note logo.
Inspired by Winter Classic look, team modernizes classic identity
The Blue Note logo now includes two colors instead of three, thicker blue and yellow keylines and a slight reshaping of the Note.
"The Blue Note, it's one of the most iconic notes in sport and we absolutely in all of this work, we treasure our mark,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations. “The work that's been done, it's been done with both precision and care to protect and enhance. … We're refining one of the strongest marks in sport, and I think that's important for people to recognize."
In addition to the new Note logo, the color scheme of the jerseys will also be updated and will be more in tune with the original color palate of the franchise, first used in 1967.
The new uniforms are similar to those the team wore during both the 2017 Winter Classic and the 2022 Winter Classic.
"The Winter Classic has provided us this amazing proving ground to explore and reach back and bring forward what we think is a really powerful look,” Zimmerman said. “And one that I think our fans and fans broadly across the sports world responded so well to.
"You're constantly looking at how do you deepen the connection of who we are as well as keep it fresh and new,” he added. “That's the ongoing challenge. This moment came to us spurred by the Winter Classic. We had clarity there and we built off it."
