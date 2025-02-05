Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

The St. Louis Blues added depth to their roster this week.

On Wednesday, the team hosted 12-year-old fan, Carter Johnson, for the day on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Carter, who grew up in Nebraska, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma right after his 11th birthday. After multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, the young fan is in remission and able to play hockey again.

The Blues started the day by signing Carter to a one-day contract presented by assistant general manager Ryan Miller. Carter’s favorite players, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, signed as witnesses.