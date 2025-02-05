Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Carter Johnson signs 1-day contract with team, suits up for practice

Blues make a wish Carter

© St. Louis Blues

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The St. Louis Blues added depth to their roster this week.

On Wednesday, the team hosted 12-year-old fan, Carter Johnson, for the day on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Carter, who grew up in Nebraska, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma right after his 11th birthday. After multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, the young fan is in remission and able to play hockey again.

The Blues started the day by signing Carter to a one-day contract presented by assistant general manager Ryan Miller. Carter’s favorite players, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, signed as witnesses.

After, the newest Blues addition was shown to his locker room stall and laced up his skates for practice with his new teammates.

Carter proved he fit right in when he scored on a breakaway against goalie Jordan Binnington. His Blues teammates then mobbed him in celebration.

Blues head coach Jim Montgomery had kind words to say about his team's newest addition.

“It's awesome because it gives you a fresh perspective,” Montgomery said after practice. “You see the smile on his [Carter’s] face, the joy that he gets from being on the ice and skating with the players. Just being able to compete and have fun. It's awesome for us to see and it obviously really shows us the strength that that young man has and that we can learn from.”

Carter’s time with the Blues is just getting started. He will read the team’s starting lineup and take the ice during the national anthem before their game against the Florida Panthers at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Lou Korac contributed to this report.

