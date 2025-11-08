Singer Pink takes in Devils game in New Jersey

Pink was ready to "Get the Party Started" at Prudential Center on Saturday.
The singer made her way to The Rock to take in the New Jersey Devils game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Artist meets mascot NJ Devil with family, catches exciting action
Pink, wearing a red and black scarf, was at the game with her family, and the crew met up with Devils mascot, NJ Devil.
During the second period, the Grammy Award-winning artist was featured on the big screen at the arena with her family.
With the 3-2 shootout victory for the Devils, it seems like the team just gave her a reason to come back for another game soon.