Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

Team brings in Natalie, Giovanni, Darby for exciting gameday experience with players

Devils Make A Wish

© New Jersey Devils

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The New Jersey Devils hosted three Make-A-Wish kids at the team’s practice on Friday, and also at the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The three Make-A-Wish kids, Natalie, Giovanni, and Darby, got personalized jerseys and gifts from the team, skating with the players during practice and having lunch with Devils alumni afterwards. They also got to shop at the Devils Den Team Store thanks to Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish.

During the game on Saturday, the kids got to watch warm-ups from the bench and enjoy the action from a suite at the arena.

“Our mission is rooted in creating meaningful experiences for our youth, and this partnership with Make-A-Wish is a wonderful reflection of that shared mission in action,” said Kate Whitman Annis, executive director of the Devils Youth Foundation, in a press release. “We are honored to welcome Natalie, Giovanni, Darby and their families for two days of joy, cherished memories, and unforgettable moments with their favorite Devils players during challenging times.”

Natalie, 15, Giovanni, 12, and Darby, 19, are all lifelong hockey fans.

Devils Make A Wish 2

© New Jersey Devils

During the first intermission of Saturday’s game, Natalie joined the broadcast and said, while she’s from Minnesota, she’s always cheered on the Devils.

Mostly because of Jack Hughes, she said.

“During chemo, we would watch hockey games and I was always rooting for the Devils,” Natalie said. “I love the entire team. They’re all so nice.”

She then talked about the excitement she felt during her experiences over the weekend.

“Going out and practicing with the team was genuinely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Natalie said. “It was so great. I still can’t believe that I actually went out there with them. They’re all such nice people.”

The three enjoyed an exciting 3-2 shootout win for the Devils.

