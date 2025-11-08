Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Arseny Gritsyuk scored for the Devils (11-4-0), who are 7-0-0 here and moved within one victory of tying their longest home win streak to start a season (1987-88).

"You want to win games at home, and I think last year we had some real struggles (19-17-5) getting our game going and finding consistency in this building," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's something that we talked about in training camp and preseason. It was great in the third period; when we need a little more juice, I thought our fans were great."

Ryan Graves scored, and Arturs Silovs made 23 saves for the Penguins (9-4-3), who have lost three of their past four games (1-2-1).

"We can't accept just getting one [goal], but sometimes the game's going to dictate that," Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. "Sometimes it's not going to go your way, [but] we've just got to continue to play the right way. I thought we did that.

“We didn't try to cheat for offense. We had some good looks, [but] unfortunately they didn't go in."

Gritsyuk gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 19:12 of the first period when he stole an attempted backhand pass by Kris Letang in the slot and sent a snap shot past Silovs.