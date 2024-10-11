Penguins fans tell Crosby what he means to them in touching video

Even fans all the way from Germany made sure to send in their special message.

Crosby is in his 20th season with the Penguins. He signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Sept. 16.

“I know they appreciate the team. I know what it means to them,” Crosby said in the video. “I really tried to show that and be grateful for that through my play and hopefully they can see that passion, that energy.”

Fans credited the Penguins captain for getting them into hockey and appreciate the privilege of watching him on the ice for so many years.

“Watching him come back and show you that anything is possible and if you are having struggles in your own life that you can overcome that and you can become the best if you put your mind to it, if you work hard enough like he has,” another fan said in the video. “He’s just a great role model for everyone. Not even as a hockey player, but as a human being, is the biggest thing.”

The messages made Crosby smile and filled him with gratitude.

“…The support that has been here over the years, it means a lot that people feel this way and I feel really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to play here,” Crosby said to end the video.