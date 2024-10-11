Penguins fans tell Crosby what he means to them in touching video

Pittsburgh captain watches messages in team social media post

Crosby fan messages

© Pittsburgh Penguins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Sidney Crosby and his relationship with Pittsburgh Penguins fans is going 20 years strong.

The Penguins had their fans send in videos of themselves detailing what their captain means to them in a new post on social media.

In the video, Crosby sits down at a laptop and watches the messages sent in by Penguins fans of all ages.

“What does Sidney Crosby mean to me,” a fan starts the video. “For as long as I can remember, he has been my idol.”

Even fans all the way from Germany made sure to send in their special message.

Crosby is in his 20th season with the Penguins. He signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Sept. 16.

“I know they appreciate the team. I know what it means to them,” Crosby said in the video. “I really tried to show that and be grateful for that through my play and hopefully they can see that passion, that energy.”

Fans credited the Penguins captain for getting them into hockey and appreciate the privilege of watching him on the ice for so many years.

“Watching him come back and show you that anything is possible and if you are having struggles in your own life that you can overcome that and you can become the best if you put your mind to it, if you work hard enough like he has,” another fan said in the video. “He’s just a great role model for everyone. Not even as a hockey player, but as a human being, is the biggest thing.”

The messages made Crosby smile and filled him with gratitude.

“…The support that has been here over the years, it means a lot that people feel this way and I feel really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to play here,” Crosby said to end the video.

