Sidney Crosby is one of a kind, and everyone at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday wanted to make sure he knows it.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward recorded his 1,034th NHL assist during team’s game against the New York Islanders, passing Mario Lemieux for the most assists in franchise history. As the achievement was announced, fans in the building gave Crosby a loud standing ovation.

Crosby responded with a warm wave of acknowledgement from the bench.