PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby reached 1,034 NHL assists, passing Mario Lemieux for the most in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
Crosby sets Penguins assist record in win against Islanders
Gets 1,034th of career to pass Lemieux for Pittsburgh, which is 4-2-0 in past 6
In 1,310 games since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, the 37-year-old center has the second most points (1,636) and goals (602) all-time for the Penguins, trailing Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games).
Michael Bunting and Philip Tomasino each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Penguins (17-16-5), who have won four of six.
Marcus Hogberg made 39 saves in his first NHL start since April, 28, 2021, and Anders Lee scored twice in a second straight game for the Islanders (14-16-7), who had lost three of four before a 6-3 home win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Anthony Beauvillier put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 3:54 of the first period after having two points, each a goal, in his previous 17 games. He tapped in a backhand pass Bunting sent through the crease behind a sliding Scott Mayfield.
Crosby then passed Lemieux in assists with a backhand pass from behind the net to Bunting for a wrist shot in the slot, extending the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 1:36 of the second period.
Tomasino pushed it to 3-0 with another power-play goal at 6:57 of the third period, a shot in off New York defenseman Alexander Romanov.
Lee cut it to 3-1 at 12:59, tipping a point shot from Romanov before deflecting a shot from Bo Horvat at 16:10 for the 3-2 final and his 17th goal this season.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang did not play with a lower-body injury after leading all skaters with 25:04 of ice time Saturday.