Crosby sets Penguins assist record in win against Islanders

In 1,310 games since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, the 37-year-old center has the second most points (1,636) and goals (602) all-time for the Penguins, trailing Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games).

Michael Bunting and Philip Tomasino each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Penguins (17-16-5), who have won four of six.

Marcus Hogberg made 39 saves in his first NHL start since April, 28, 2021, and Anders Lee scored twice in a second straight game for the Islanders (14-16-7), who had lost three of four before a 6-3 home win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Anthony Beauvillier put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 3:54 of the first period after having two points, each a goal, in his previous 17 games. He tapped in a backhand pass Bunting sent through the crease behind a sliding Scott Mayfield.

Crosby then passed Lemieux in assists with a backhand pass from behind the net to Bunting for a wrist shot in the slot, extending the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 1:36 of the second period.

Tomasino pushed it to 3-0 with another power-play goal at 6:57 of the third period, a shot in off New York defenseman Alexander Romanov.

Lee cut it to 3-1 at 12:59, tipping a point shot from Romanov before deflecting a shot from Bo Horvat at 16:10 for the 3-2 final and his 17th goal this season.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang did not play with a lower-body injury after leading all skaters with 25:04 of ice time Saturday.