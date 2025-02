On Thursday it was announced that White and the team collaborated on a special line of snowboards and apparel designed by the athlete's personal brand, Whitespace, something White was pumped up for during an in-game interview Friday.

"Huge fan of Utah, so when I heard about the hockey club I was like I would love to be a part of it," said the five-time Olympian. "I love seeing it. The Olympics is on its way here and you got the hockey games. It's happening in Utah. I love seeing it and being at the game is unreal."