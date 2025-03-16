New Sharks forward Giles keeps busy with NHL milestone, playing vs. idol

If you want to try and top the week-or-so that San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Giles just had, good luck.

In the span of just 10 days, Giles debuted for his new team, played a game against one of his closest friends, scored his first NHL goal, then played in front of most of his family against his childhood idol.

Giles was traded to the San Jose Sharks on March 5 by the Florida Panthers. His first game for his new team (he had only played nine NHL games to that point) was March 8 against the New York Islanders.

March 11 against the Nashville Predators? That's when this happened: