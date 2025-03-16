New Sharks forward Giles keeps busy with NHL milestone, playing vs. idol

How much can one rookie pack into 10 days in the League?

WSH@SJS: Giles off to an interesting start with Sharks

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If you want to try and top the week-or-so that San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Giles just had, good luck.

In the span of just 10 days, Giles debuted for his new team, played a game against one of his closest friends, scored his first NHL goal, then played in front of most of his family against his childhood idol.

Giles was traded to the San Jose Sharks on March 5 by the Florida Panthers. His first game for his new team (he had only played nine NHL games to that point) was March 8 against the New York Islanders.

March 11 against the Nashville Predators? That's when this happened:

NSH@SJS: Giles earns the first goal of his career

Just two days after his first NHL goal, on March 13, it was time to suit up against the Chicago Blackhawks and their new goalie acquisition, Spencer Knight.

Knight was not only a former Panthers teammate, but a longtime friend dating back to their time at Boston College and with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Two days after that the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin came to town, prompting the Sharks to share this photo of a young Ovi and even younger Giles:

Ovechkin, for what it's worth, scored his 887th career goal in that game. Much of Giles family was in attendance to see him skate against his boyhood idol. All this in the same season he made his NHL debut, which happened back in October with the Panthers.

The Sharks did not have a game on Sunday. Finally, some rest.

Short Shifts

Landeskog presents MacKinnon with golden stick during pregame ceremony

Nash gifts Rangers broadcaster Rosen signed jersey before final game in Columbus

Ducks meet young cancer patient after seeing heartwarming sign

Oilers players Pickard, Skinner, try classic video game 'NHL '94'

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

Save of the Season? Ullmark jumps across crease for impressive glove save

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Panthers donate Stanley Cup ring to Hockey Hall of Fame

Price cheers on Canadiens against Canucks in Vancouver

Dylan Strome shares sweet moment with family before game against brother, Ducks

Kopitar makes appearance on Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’

Capitals release special lawn signs celebrating 'The GR8 CHASE'

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi fire up crowd before PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7