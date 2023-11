Seth Rogen couldn't believe his eyes on Wednesday.

The Canadian actor performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Los Angeles Kings game against the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena.

Rogen was mic’d up for the moment he dropped the puck between Kings captain Anze Kopitar and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

The “Pineapple Express” actor joked with the two players that he was going to pretend the moment was symbolic as he posed for a silly picture with the puck in his hand.