Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener

Short Shifts

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's 1st Black woman hockey player
Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview
Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut
Golden Knights keep Stanley Cup clean in new ESPN commercial
Marner, Matthews prank customers at Sobeys grocery store
Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season

Ottawa holds special pregame ceremonies

Senators new owner, Michael Andlauer at home opener

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Ottawa Senators had a lot to celebrate at their home opener on Saturday.

The Senators honored new owner Michael Andlauer and forward Claude Giroux before their 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre.

Andlauer performed the ceremonial puck drop between Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Flyers forward Scott Laughton. He was joined by former majority owners Olivia and Anna Melynk, former owner Rod Bryden and former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson.

Later, Andlauer got Ottawa fans hyped up by waving a rally towel.

A ceremony celebrating Giroux’s 1,000th NHL point was also held before the game.

Giroux was joined by his wife, Ryanne, and his two sons, Gavin and Palmer, on the ice.

A video of Giroux's current and former teammates congratulating the forward on the milestone aired on the jumbotron.

Alfredsson presented the Senators forward with a gold stick to mark the occasion. Tkachuk presented Gavin and Palmer with their own miniature gold sticks.

Giroux got his 1,000th career point against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 10, Ottawa's last home game of the 2022-23 season.

