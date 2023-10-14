Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener

The Ottawa Senators had a lot to celebrate at their home opener on Saturday.

The Senators honored new owner Michael Andlauer and forward Claude Giroux before their 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre.

Andlauer performed the ceremonial puck drop between Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Flyers forward Scott Laughton. He was joined by former majority owners Olivia and Anna Melynk, former owner Rod Bryden and former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson.

Later, Andlauer got Ottawa fans hyped up by waving a rally towel.

A ceremony celebrating Giroux’s 1,000th NHL point was also held before the game.

Giroux was joined by his wife, Ryanne, and his two sons, Gavin and Palmer, on the ice.

A video of Giroux's current and former teammates congratulating the forward on the milestone aired on the jumbotron.