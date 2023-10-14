Chychrun has 3 points in Senators win against Flyers

Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators (1-1-0). Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his first start of the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, his first points with Ottawa since signing a one-year contract July 27.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Cam York scored, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (1-1-0).

Chychrun gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period when he took a centering feed from Zack MacEwen in the slot and beat Hart blocker side with a wrist shot.

Chychrun made it 2-0 at 10:47 after one-timing a pass from Tarasenko at the top of the right circle on the power play.

Konecny cut it to 2-1 at 16:51 when he scored on a 5-on-3 power play on a rebound of Tyson Foerster’s shot at the edge of the crease.

Sanderson responded to make it 3-1 at 16:12 of the second when his point shot beat a heavily screened Hart on the power play.

York cut it to 3-2 with a snap shot 18 seconds later on the rush.

Tkachuk extended it to 4-2 at 19:54 with a one-timer from the left slot after Giroux stole the puck from Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Tkachuk scored on his own rebound on a 4-on-3 power play at 1:32 of the third period for the 5-2 final.