Daniel Alfredsson rejoins Ottawa in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

NHL projected lineup projections

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Blackhawks' Bedard, Canadiens' St. Louis share connection

Bedard to play first NHL game in Canada against Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Chychrun has 3 points in Senators win against Flyers

Recap: Flyers at Senators 10.14.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jakob Chychrun had two goals and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk also scored twice for the Ottawa Senators in their home opener, a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators (1-1-0). Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his first start of the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, his first points with Ottawa since signing a one-year contract July 27.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Cam York scored, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (1-1-0).

Chychrun gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period when he took a centering feed from Zack MacEwen in the slot and beat Hart blocker side with a wrist shot.

Chychrun made it 2-0 at 10:47 after one-timing a pass from Tarasenko at the top of the right circle on the power play.

Konecny cut it to 2-1 at 16:51 when he scored on a 5-on-3 power play on a rebound of Tyson Foerster’s shot at the edge of the crease.

Sanderson responded to make it 3-1 at 16:12 of the second when his point shot beat a heavily screened Hart on the power play.

York cut it to 3-2 with a snap shot 18 seconds later on the rush.

Tkachuk extended it to 4-2 at 19:54 with a one-timer from the left slot after Giroux stole the puck from Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Tkachuk scored on his own rebound on a 4-on-3 power play at 1:32 of the third period for the 5-2 final.