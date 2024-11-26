Senators honor equipment manager with funny warmup pucks

Ottawa Senators equipment manager John Forget has seen many, many pucks in his day, but the ones he saw on Monday will definitely stand out.

During warmups before the Senators game against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, the team put out specially-designed pucks for their longtime equipment manager. Monday marked his 1,500th professional hockey game in the role.

The pucks featured a funny-looking photo of Forget’s face with text reading, “John Forget – 1,500 games, November 25, 2024.” The team used the pucks to spell out “John” on the boards leading out to the ice.