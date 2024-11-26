Senators honor equipment manager with funny warmup pucks

John Forget celebrates 1,500 professional games, gets warm welcome from team on special day

John Forget 1500 games pucks

© Ottawa Senators

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Ottawa Senators equipment manager John Forget has seen many, many pucks in his day, but the ones he saw on Monday will definitely stand out.

During warmups before the Senators game against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, the team put out specially-designed pucks for their longtime equipment manager. Monday marked his 1,500th professional hockey game in the role.

The pucks featured a funny-looking photo of Forget’s face with text reading, “John Forget – 1,500 games, November 25, 2024.” The team used the pucks to spell out “John” on the boards leading out to the ice.

Forget started his career with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL before moving to the Hamilton Bulldogs and eventually the Utica Comets in 2013. After that season, he broke into the NHL working for the Vancouver Canucks and eventually made his way to the Senators during the 2015 season.

In addition to the funny pucks, Senators coach Travis Green wore a custom T-shirt for Forget to his pregame press conference. The shirt featured a photoshopped “Wanted” sign with Forget’s photo on it (the same one used on the pucks) and said, “John Forget – 1,500 games.”

“He’s a good man,” Green said in the press conference. “Special night for him. Our guys, the players, have a special day for him. 1,500 games is a big accomplishment. Congratulations to him.”

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

Schwartz throws towel back to Kraken bench, lands on Bylsma’s head

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Gaudreau brothers honored by U.S. House of Representatives

Devils participate in 'Movember' to support men's health

Oshie surprises 16-year-old fan as part of Make-A-Wish

Goal of the season? Bouchard pulls slick move for top-shelf goal against Senators

Save of the Season? Blackwood makes stunning split save against Red Wings

Johnson honored in front of former team for reaching 1,000-game milestone

PWHL to play 9 games at neutral sites across North America

Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Lightning honor goalie Vasilevskiy for 300th NHL win

Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

Johnson rocks special suit before 1,000th NHL game

Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point