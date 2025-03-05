McDermott rides Zamboni before Sabres game on ‘Bills Night’

NFL head coach joined by Bills mailman ‘Slick Rick’ on pregame drum

McDermott with Rick pregame

© Buffalo Sabres

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Sean McDermott might’ve made a name for himself on the football field, but put him behind the wheel of a Zamboni and he looks like a natural.

The head coach of the Buffalo Bills stopped by KeyBank Center for Bills Night on Tuesday to catch the Sabres game against the San Jose Sharks.

McDermott – along with a special guest – got the crowd going on the Sabres drum before puck drop. McDermott was joined by Bills mailman Roderick “Slick Rick” Morrow. Morrow found the headlines after Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave him a shoutout while accepting the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this past season.

Earlier in the day, McDermott got to ride the Zamboni and made sure the ice was in tip-top shape for the game.

The Sabres got in on the fun of Bills Night as well, dressing up in team hats, jerseys and jackets during walk-ins to celebrate their NFL counterparts.

Midway through the first period, McDermott joined the broadcast booth with his son.

“Whenever we can get to a game, we do to support the hometown team here,” McDermott said on the broadcast.

“I’m a simple guy and this is like fulfilling a lifelong dream,” he added. “To walk on the field is one thing, but to walk on the ice is another thing.”

