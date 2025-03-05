McDermott rides Zamboni before Sabres game on ‘Bills Night’

Sean McDermott might’ve made a name for himself on the football field, but put him behind the wheel of a Zamboni and he looks like a natural.

The head coach of the Buffalo Bills stopped by KeyBank Center for Bills Night on Tuesday to catch the Sabres game against the San Jose Sharks.

McDermott – along with a special guest – got the crowd going on the Sabres drum before puck drop. McDermott was joined by Bills mailman Roderick “Slick Rick” Morrow. Morrow found the headlines after Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave him a shoutout while accepting the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this past season.