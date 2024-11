Prame met with Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff before his lineup read.

“I’ve seen you on TV lots of times,” Prame said to the coach.

“You going to get these guys fired up for us?” Ruff asked the veteran.

Prame then made his way to the Sabres locker room where he was introduced to the players.

“Him and his colleagues are the reason that a lot of us get to do what we’re doing right now,” Ruff said as the team clapped for Prame.

Once the lineup was announced, the Sabres gave the veteran a loud cheer.