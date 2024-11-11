Ducks celebrate Military Appreciation Night with training team

Four members of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Training Team descended from the rafters before the Anaheim Ducks hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at Honda Center.

The all-female group based in Fort Jackson, S.C. rappelled down to the ice about 10 minutes before the start of the game.

The demonstration was part of Military Appreciation Night, when the Ducks honor local United States military personnel and veterans.

Four members of the academy's training team also took part in the ceremonial puck drop, helping raise awareness and funds for the United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

Staff Sergeants Destiny Bauelos, Erin Mackinnon, Tichina Johnson and Danielle Kline were chosen based on their expertise, experience, character and professionalism.

The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy annually trains approximately 2,400 drill sergeants. Drill Sergeant Leaders are among the top 1 percent of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) in the Army.