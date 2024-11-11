Panthers proud of military bonds on Veterans Day

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- When the Florida Panthers host the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS), Korean War veteran Harold Capell will be honored on the ice by the franchise during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Capell will also be honored in the arena during a TV timeout.

It will be emotional scene, one that brings a rousing ovation at every home game and that has played out since 2013.

That’s when Vincent Viola, a 1977 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy here, purchased the team and began the Heroes Among Us program, which honors local servicemen and servicewomen before each home game.

Since the program’s inception, the Panthers have honored over 450 veterans, including more than 100 from World War II, over 50 from the Vietnam War and more than 20 from the Korean War.

It’s an incredibly uplifting way to start each home game, and something that has even more meaning this week with Monday being Veterans Day. In fact, the Panthers will honor Capell as part of their second Military Appreciation Night within a week, the first one being held this past Saturday.

“Our Heroes Among Us program is one of the best in pro sports, if not the best,” Panthers chief operating officer Bryce Hollweg said last month. “And, of course, with our military background, you know the places that we’ve served, and the experiences that we’ve had, I think that we put a little more energy and resources into it.

“It’s a special thing for us to be able to tell the story for those individuals, who, sometimes would not be able to tell that story themselves.”