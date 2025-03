Ryan McDonagh’s cheering squad is 1,000 times cuter than yours.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman’s kids created homemade signs to celebrate his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday.

McDonagh’s three kids, Falan, Murphy and Nola, held up their artwork on the glass during warmups before the Lightning’s game against the Utah Hockey Club at Amalie Arena.

“Happy 1,000 game!” one sign read. “1,000, We [heart] you Daddy!” the other sign read.